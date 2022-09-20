Teacher from music festival, two others die in Kisumu road accident

Three people have died in a road accident involving a pickup truck and a matatu in Luanda on Kisumu-Nairobi highway.

The Monday evening misfortune claimed the life of a teacher, who had participated in the ongoing National Music Festival in Kisumu.

The teacher and the driver of the pickup truck perished on the spot while the third victim died on arrival at a hospital.

Nine passengers were rushed to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital nursing various injuries.

Police reports said the driver of the pickup was trying to overtake a lorry when he hit an oncoming matatu heading to Ahero.

Plea to observe traffic rules

Sending a message of condolence to the affected families, Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong'o asked motorists to observe traffic rules.

"I have received with shock reports of a fatal road accident that occurred at Luanda Rabuor along the Kisumu-Ahero road, involving two vehicles, a Nissan matatu and a pickup truck, on Monday evening," said Governor Nyong'o in a statement.

He added: “I take this opportunity to send my heartfelt condolences to the families and colleagues of those killed in the accident and wish quick recovery to the injured who are recuperating in hospital.”