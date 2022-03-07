The sick hospital: Inside the crowded wards of ‘Russia’

JOOTRH

Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH). For the past couple of months, dozens of patients have been spending nights on the cold floors of the hospital.

Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

By  Angela Oketch  &  Angeline Ochieng

It’s 8am and patients have been abandoned in the corridors of one of the leading referral hospitals in Nyanza without nursing supervision because there is nowhere else to put them.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.