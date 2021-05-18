Breaking news: Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as Kenya's first female Chief Justice

Ahero rice farmers say produce going to waste for lack of buyers

Rice in Ahero

Bags of rice stored at the National Irrigation Authority’s drying field in Ahero, Kisumu. 2021. Farmers have decried the lack of a ready market for their produce.

Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

By  Elizabeth Ojina

Reporter

Nation Media Group

In the past three months, Mr George Oduor, a rice farmer in Kisumu, has harvested about 360 bags of the produce from his eight-acre farm.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Waiguru reshuffles Kirinyaga chief officers

  2. Vote counting resumes in Juja after chaos

  3. CS Balala makes u-turn on privatising parks after uproar

  4. Policeman accused of defiling 9-year-old daughter

  5. PRIME Mystery of missing handcuffs as police probe Murang’a deaths

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.