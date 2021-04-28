Farmers in Mwea stuck with tons of rice with no buyers

Some of the rice which is stored at the Mwea Rice Growers Multipurpose Cooperative Society in Kirinyaga County waiting for buyers. Farmers say it may go to waste as they cannot find a market for it.

Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

Over 100,000 bags of rice worth millions of shillings belonging to farmers from the expansive Mwea Irrigation Scheme in Kirinyaga County are lying idle in stores due to lack of buyers.

