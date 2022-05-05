Retired officer’s gate portrait in police outfit stirs debate

The emergence of retired inspector of police Silas Ayieyo Gogo’s portrait on his gate showing him in an Administration Police uniform and a black beret has sparked mixed reactions on the social media.

After 41 years in the police service, the 61-year-old, who has retreated to his Kamwanda village in Nyando sub-county, says the artistic impression is merely a complement to his well-tended compound.

While some lauded him for taking pride in serving his country as a police officer and appreciated his efforts, others accused him of violating the law by displaying the official outfit of the police at his private residence.

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

“I am surprised that this is coming up now. I did this way before exiting the service in September 2020 and my bosses have not raised any concern,” he said in an interview with the Nation on Thursday.

In his defence, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, on its Facebook page, commended Mr Gogo for rendering outstanding service.

“Waking up to such images is refreshing and inspiring to many police officers in the field, that it is the small things in life that matter,” the post said.

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

“Recognizing our achievements, however small they may be, is the first step to appreciating ourselves and building our self-esteem.”

The DCI noted that a significant number of police officers suffer from stress-related illnesses, some of which originate from not feeling appreciated for the work that they do.

Mr Gogo has cultivated cordial relations with his neighbours after settling on the land that he acquired in 2003.

“In line with the police motto of Utumishi kwa Wote, I always believed that the police are employed to serve the people,” he said.

“This has enabled me to maintain friends [with] my former colleagues, friends and other civilians who I served in various stations when I was on duty.”

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

Through his own efforts, he has repaired a 300-metre path leading to his home that also serves his neighbours.

His two well-maintained Nissan Sunny saloon cars were parked under the shed in his compound.

He underlines the need to understand one’s bosses, juniors and members of the public who seek to be served.

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

Mr Gogo, who joined the police service in 1980, said he rose through the ranks due to his hard work, commitment and discipline.

For nine years, he worked in the band section at the Administration Police Training College before being promoted to corporal in Busia. In 1995, he was posted to Kakamega and was in charge of officers protecting the provincial headquarters.

He also worked in Kisii, where he was promoted to sergeant before finally getting the rank of inspector in 2008, when he was posted to Manga division, Borabu sub-county in Nyamira County.

“During my stint in Manga, I managed to curb rising cases of cattle rustling, which was a big problem when I was posted there,” said the father of seven.

Though he left the service more than a year ago, Mr Gogo still maintains his routine of waking up at 6am. He sweeps his compound and takes care of his goats, sheep and chickens.