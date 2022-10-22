Pupil dies, six others and teacher injured in Kisumu dorm fire

One pupil died while six others are nursing injuries after a dormitory caught fire on Friday night at Adu Blossom Day and Boarding School in Nyakach, Kisumu County.

The fire, which also left one teacher injured, is said to have broken out moments after the pupils went to bed. The teacher was watching over the boys in the dormitory.

The pupil died as he received treatment at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Nyakach Sub County Commander Daniel Chacha said he received the report of the fire incident at 11.30 pm.

“We received the report that a fire had broken out in one of the dormitories of the school in Katito with nine pupils and one teacher trapped inside,” said Mr Chacha.

On arriving at the school, we found the door locked from the inside, forcing us to break it to rescue the trapped pupils.

“We managed to rescue all the ten occupants of the dormitory, including the teacher, they all sustained serious burns,” said Mr Chacha.

The injured were rushed to Nyakach Sub County Hospital where four of the victims were treated for minor injuries and discharged.

Those with serious burns were rushed to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital for further treatment, he said.