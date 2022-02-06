Property destroyed in dorm fire at Ikuu Girls in Tharaka Nithi

Property of unknown value has been destroyed by a fire that broke out in one of the dormitories at Ikuu Girls School in Tharaka Nithi County Sunday morning.

Nothing was salvaged from the dormitory but no one was injured in the huge fire which broke out as students were attending Sunday service.

Tharaka Nithi County Fire and Rescue Manager Alex Mugambi said by the time the fire was noticed, it had already engulfed almost the entire building, making it impossible to save students' property.

“We have rushed here after receiving an alert that a dormitory was on fire and though the fire had already engulfed almost the entire building, we managed to stop it from spreading to the adjacent buildings,” said Mr Mugambi.

Curios residents outside the gate of Ikuu Girls School after a fire broke out in one of the dormitories on February 6, 2022. Photo credit: Alex Njeru | Nation Media Group

Mr James Mutegi, a resident, said he was going to church when he heard students screaming and, on looking, he saw a huge fire burning the dormitory.

He said teachers and residents battled the fire before the county firefighters arrived and managed to stop it from spreading to other dormitories.

“We were not able to save anything from the dormitory because it spread very fast,” said Mr Mutegi.

Last term, there were fire incidents in several schools in the county.