Property destroyed as fire razes Kirinyaga school dormitory

Property worth thousands of shillings was destroyed Thursday when a huge fire broke out at a boarding primary school in Kirinyaga County.

Kianyaga Seventeen Day Adventist Primary School dormitory was burnt down in the morning fire.

Beds, blankets, uniforms, shoes and bags belonging to the pupils were destroyed.

Kirinyaga East police boss Edward Ndirangu said the pupils were not in the dormitory when the fire broke out.

"The pupils had left the dormitory when the incident happened," said Mr Ndirangu.

The police boss said the cause of the fire which left a trail of destruction could not be immediately established.

" We have commenced investigations with a view of establishing whether it is an arson attack or not," he said.

The fire started at around 7 am.

The residents fought the fire for hours and before putting it out.

" We used water, soil and twigs to fight the fast spreading fire," a resident, David Gitari said.