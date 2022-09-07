Shock as Form Four leaver sets himself ablaze in land row

Residents of Kiamuvuro village in Embu County are reeling in shock after a Form Four leaver set himself ablaze following a domestic dispute.

Gregory Mugane, 18, was burnt beyond recognition in the Tuesday night incident.

Witnesses said the young man, who completed secondary school last year, confronted his mother, demanding a share of the family land to plant his own coffee.

But his mother told him to wait until she harvests her beans. He then went berserk and locked himself in his timber house.

He doused his body with petrol and set himself on fire, much to the astonishment of residents.

Efforts by his parents and neighbours to rescue him failed.

The house was reduced to ashes and nothing was salvaged.

House razed

Gicherore Assistant Chief Stephen Mbogo said he rushed to the scene and found the man dead and the house razed.

"It is true the man wanted to be given a piece of land to grow coffee and when he could not be allocated it, he immediately took his own life," Mr Mbogo said.

Embu North Deputy County Commissioner William Owino advised young people to resolve disputes with parents amicably instead of taking their own life.

"Why should a young man take his own life simply for disagreeing with his mother?" he asked.

He called on youths to consult administrators when aggrieved instead of killing themselves over issues that can be easily resolved.