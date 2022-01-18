Police probe Kirinyaga Prison dorm fire

Police have launched investigations into a fire incident that left property worth thousands of shillings destroyed at the Mwea GK Prison in Kirinyaga County.

A dormitory, which accommodates about 100 prisoners, was reduced to ashes during the Monday afternoon incident. Kirinyaga East Sub-County police boss, Daniel Kitavi said: "We want to establish who burnt the dormitory in broad daylight and the motive behind the heinous act."

No one was injured during the incident which caused panic among prison warders and inmates. The prisoners, except the sick ones, were working in the prison farm when a huge fire broke out at the building.

As the fire consumed the dormitory, the warders fought it for hours but they were overwhelmed.

Firefighters from Kirinyaga County were unable to assist in fighting the fire as they couldn't access the scene.

“The gate to the scene of the incident was small and our fire engine could not go through it. We watched in shock as the building went up in flames," Mr John Kiama, a firefighter said.

Prison officers who sought anonymity citing sensitivity of matter said it was likely the dormitory was torched by prisoners over reasons which are yet to be established.

“Prisoners could have lit the fire which destroyed the building. Blankets and mattresses are some of the items which were destroyed," one of the warders said.

The warders said scores of prisoners, some facing long jailterms were left in the cold. Mr Kitavi warned that anyone who will be found to be implicated will be arrested and prosecuted.