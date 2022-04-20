ODM newcomer Joshua Oron beats MP Fred Ouda

Kisumu Central MP Fred Ouda was the biggest casualty in the just concluded Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party primaries after he was defeated by a newcomer, Dr Joshua Oron, in the hotly contested race.

Dr Oron garnered 6,842 votes to clinch the ODM ticket to contest for the Kisumu Central parliamentary seat in the August 9 polls.

Mr Ouda got 5,362 votes. He is the only sitting MP in Nyanza who did not secure a ticket in the ODM nominations.

Mr Victor Owuor Radido came in third with 269 votes while Mr Elijah Bonyo Oburu, son of Dr Oburu Oginga came a distance fourth with 172 votes.

Ms Ruth Odinga won the ODM ticket to contest for the Woman Representative seat after 23, 665 party members voted for her ahead of her closest challenger, former Kisumu County Executive Committee member for Tourism, Dr Rose Kisia who got 13,999 votes.

Others in the race were former Citizen’s Convention Party leader Grace Akumu, former Kisumu city manager Doris Ombara, former Kisumu lands CEC Judith Attyang, philanthropist Beatrice Atieno and Central Seme MCA Sally Okudo.

In the same primaries, Professor Tom Ojienda won the Kisumu senator nomination with 39,336 votes, beating nominated senator Rose Nyamunga who got 18,319 votes. Former Muhoroni MP and Kisumu County Party Coordinating Committee Chairman Prof Ayiecho Olweny came third with 10,794 votes.

Prof Tom Ojienda with his supporters after winning in ODM primaries.

Photo credit: Rushdie Oudia | Nation Media Group