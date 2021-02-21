Kisumu Boys alumni oppose planned relocation of school

Kisumu Boys High School is expected to be relocated in the remodelling of the city.

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

By  Rushdie Oudia

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • According to a redesign plan by the devolved unit and the Lake Front Development Corporation, Manyatta Arabs School and the jua kali sector will also be affected.

  • The history of Kisumu Boys dates back to the early 1920s during the construction of the Kenya-Uganda railway line, which was mostly done by Indians.

 The alumni of Kisumu Boys High School are exploring various ways of stopping the planned relocation of the institution to Kibos, including going to court.

