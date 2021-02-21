Kisumu Boys alumni oppose planned relocation of school

The alumni of Kisumu Boys High School are exploring various ways of stopping the planned relocation of the institution to Kibos, including going to court.

The old boys association led by president James Mwamu is opposed to the move, saying they were not consulted.

Mr Mwamu, an advocate and a former president of the East Africa Law Society, was speaking a day after nation.africa reported that the county government is proposing that Kisumu Boys High, Kisumu Girls High, Kisumu County Referral Hospital and the main bus park be moved to Kibos to create room for the city’s expansion.

According to a redesign plan by the devolved unit and the Lake Front Development Corporation, Manyatta Arabs School and the jua kali sector will also be affected.

However, Kisumu Boys and Girls have opposed the plan.

The history of Kisumu Boys dates back to the early 1920s during the construction of the Kenya-Uganda railway line, which was mostly done by Indians.

Kisumu Boys, Kisumu Girls to be relocated in city beautification plan

Growing population

Due to demand for education arising from the growing population of the Indian community, the colonial government set up a primary school which was later upgraded to Indian High School in 1948 for both boys and girls. A separate girls’ school would be built in 1961.

Officials of the Kisumu Boys Alumni Foundation and the school’s Board of Management on Wednesday met at the institution and resolved that relocation is out of the question.

“The old boys, parents and residents of Kisumu will deploy all means allowed under the Constitution to resist such moves and stop this madness. You cannot plan to pull down learning institutions to erect malls without seeking people’s opinions,” said Mr Mwamu.

Dr Brenda Misore, an alumnus of Kisumu Girls High School, questioned the county government’s priorities. “Are malls built on public land and what is the value of that land?” Dr Misore posed.

Another alumnus of Kisumu Boys, Mr Joshua Nyamori, also opposed the move.

Kisumu facelift: City 'to become' the metropolis of Africa

Monumental institutions

Mr Nobert Nyandire, an environmentalist and an urban planner, said if the relocation plan is essential towards the growth of the city, then such monumental institutions like Kisumu Boys and Girls might not survive at their present sites

“With the noise, urbanisation, dust, smoke and crime surrounding these institutions, perhaps their relocation might prove to be beneficial in the long run,” Mr Nyandire said.

He, however, said the county government needs to undertake public participation.

Mr Eddy Ilah, liaison officer at the office of Governor Anyang' Nyong'o, noted that Thurdibuoro Secondary in Nyakach was once relocated to pave way for the Sondu Miriu hydropower project and a better school was built.