Kisumu Boys question, Ole Kulet and Mwalimu's education crisis

Henry ole Kulet

Renowned writer Henry ole Kulet who died on February 16, 2021 in Nakuru. He was aged 75.

Photo credit: Eric Matara | Nation Media Group
New Content Item (1)

By  Austin Bukenya

What you need to know:

  • Henry Ole Kulet, you lived, you loved, you told your tales and told them well.
  • old people, like CS Prof George Magoha, Governor Prof Peter Anyang’ Nyong’o and the Kisumu leaders have to make bold decisions and take drastic action, and they are doing so.

In my insatiable eagerness to share with you, the mid-week crisis is an almost routine experience. I keep toying with handfuls of ideas, news, events and personalities and wishing to chat with you about as many of them as possible.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.