Ida Odinga bodyguard shooting: 6 things we know so far

A bodyguard of Ida Odinga, the wife of Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition leader Raila Odinga, has been shot dead in Kisumu. The incident was confirmed by Kisumu County Commander Alphonse Kimathi and separately by Mr Odinga's team.

"Yes we have information of his being shot dead. We do not have further information as at now," said Mr Odinga's spokesperson Dennis Onyango.

While the story is still unfolding, here's what we know so far based on police information and witness accounts. The names of the bodyguard's alleged shooter and companions have been withheld for legal reasons.

1. Ida's bodyguard, Mr Barack Onyango Oduor, was shot early on Friday morning, at about 3.30am. The incident happened in Riat area, Kisumu West Sub-County.

2. Mr Oduor was heading home from a night out at an entertainment joint called Dondez Bar & Restaurant. He was in the company of two friends: a man and a woman.

3. Trouble began when a man said to be the manager of a local club in Kisumu confronted Mr Oduor as the three headed home. It is not yet clear what the dispute was about.

4. Police say the man managed to shoot Ida’s bodyguard twice: in the head and leg. He also injured Mr Oduor's male companion in the ensuing melee. He was rushed to Aga Khan Hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

5. Mr Oduor died on the spot. His body was taken to a local mortuary. The condition of the female companion is not yet clear.

6. The suspected shooter reportedly fled the scene with the firearm and is still at large.