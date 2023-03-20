Hooligans infiltrated Kisumu demos, Nyong'o claims, calls for probe

Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o alleged Monday that hooligans posing as the Azimio coalition's supporters infiltrated protests and damaged property.

In a statement, the governor noted that resident had been engaging in peaceful protests when the hooligans arrived.

"The demonstrations were largely peaceful until a few hooligans, whose mission is yet to be established, infiltrated the crowd and started destroyinh property," he said.

He said a bank, supermarket, shopping mall and a hotel in the central business district were damaged.

Governor Nyong'o asked the police to open an investigation, arrest and punish the culprits.

The county chief's claims came a day after Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka alleged a plot by the government to use police to infiltrate Monday’s demonstrations and cause mayhem.

The former vice president, however, said the plan would not derail the protests, which he noted would proceed as planned.