Governor Nyong'o bans hawking, carwashing in open spaces

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong'o’s ambitious citywide greening initiative is already claiming a number of casualties even as the county struggles to find a permanent place for most of its small-scale traders.

Governor Nyong’o yesterday banned traders and carwash owners from operating along major roads and highways, in a move aimed at restoring order in open spaces in the city.

In a notice, acting City Manager Abala Wanga banned carwash sheds on roads and highways and in the city centre, accusing owners of the businesses of damaging roads and pathways and interfering with the city’s greening programme.

Governor Nyong’o ordered the operators to look for enclosed areas for their businesses.

He also asked traders dealing in woodworks and second-hand clothes on roadsides to relocate immediately, calling the activities illegal.

The county government has embarked on an intensive citywide greening initiative aimed at making the city habitable and eco-friendly. But Mr Wanga said these efforts were being hampered by carwash businesses located on roadsides.

“It is with great concern that these initiatives are heavily frustrated by unauthorized carwash points that are [damaging] roads and … walkways along Busia Road, Kisumu-Kakamega Road, Nyerere Road, Ondiek Highway and parts of the Central Business District,” Mr Wanga said.

Mr Wanga gave the businesses 48 hours to vacate, a deadline that elapsed on November 16.

He warned that if the businesses don’t move, the city would remove the structures and equipment without another notice to the owners.

“All carwash sheds should be in enclosed areas and have all the requisite approvals from the City Management and Kisumu Water and Sanitation Company,” Mr Wanga said.

He added that the county government is committed to supporting traders and has prioritised market development in its emergency development plans.

This includes establishing premises to house informal traders and creating dignified trading spaces.

The markets

Some of these markets are Chichwa, Otonglo, Maendeleo, Uhuru Business Park and Kibuye, the last one a work in progress.

He asked traders who were allocated public spaces to conduct their business within those premises.

“All traders dealing in woodworks, blacksmith, second hand clothes, maize roasting, fish fries, eateries and open air trade on the roadsides and illegal business areas should relocate immediately. Hanging of clothes for sale on the fence and walls is unacceptable,” Mr Wanga said.

He warned the public against buying goods and services from non-designated markets or on walkways and roadsides, saying vending in those areas is illegal.

Presiding over the launch of the Kisumu Citywide Greening Initiative at the Mama Grace Onyango Social Hall on Wednesday, Governor Nyongó said his government would not allow people to violate policies adopted to create order in the city.

“These initiatives are to make Kisumu better and to have amenities of the highest global standards. The world is changing and we cannot have people who are from the village not conforming to this. Then it is better you go [back] to the village,” he said.

The initiative, to be implemented in the next five years, will involve a structured ‘monthly tree planting’ drive to take place every 10th day of the month.

It seeks to plant three million trees in three years to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change through local climate actions and to increase Kisumu County’s tree cover from 1.55 per cent to 10 per cent.

The areas targeted include Riat, Kisian, Kajulu and Milimani, public parks and open spaces, the decommissioned Kachok dumpsite, the airport, major roads and highways and learning institutions.

To defeat climate challenges, stakeholders need to nurture the trees, said Kisumu Speaker Elisha Jack Oraro.

“It is not enough to plant trees, all of us should ensure from the ward level that the trees are nurtured and are grown to maturity,” Mr Oraro said.

Mr Sammy Weya, chairman of the Kenya Forest Growers Association, said they should be included in the initiative because they have the expertise and the trees to supply to the county.