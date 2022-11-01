Police roadblock blamed as trailer rams 10 cars in Vihiga

An unknown number of people are nursing injuries after a truck's brakes failed and it rammed into at least ten vehicles at Anjelika roadblock along Kisumu-Kakamega highway in Vihiga County.

The Tuesday morning accident caused a heavy traffic snarl up along the busy highway as crowds engaged police in running battles for erecting the road block which they claimed led to the accident.

More police, including some in anti-riot gear, arrived at the scene to ensure normalcy while personal vehicles were used to ferry the injured to Vihiga County Referral hospital.

No deaths were reported by press time with Vihiga County Commander Benjamin Ong'ombe confirming the incident.

Mr Ong'ombe said he has asked the police under the leadership of the sub county commander to rush to the scene to ascertain the matter.

"Yes it is true there is an accident involving many vehicles. I'm yet to establish the number. I have asked the OCPD and the police on the ground to do that," said Mr Ong'ombe.

He added: "Police are at the scene. We are yet to establish the number of casualties and whether there are any deaths."

He explained that a trailer had brakes failure when it was nearing the road block and rammed the vehicles that were stopped for inspection.

A crowd at the Anjelika road block along Kisumu-Kakamega Highway where a trailer rammed ten cars. Photo credit: Derick Luvega | Nation Media Group

Vihiga County Referral Hospital acting Medical Superintendent Dr Vitalis Juma said the health facility received several casualties.

He noted that they were being attended to and that most were in stable condition.