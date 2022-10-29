AA Kenya treats motorists to free "road safety auto clinic"

The Automobile Association of Kenya (AA Kenya) on Saturday treated motorists to free motor vehicle checkups in a rare event aimed at advocating for road safety.

Dedicated to promoting and safeguarding the interests and safety of motorists, AA Kenya in partnership with other mobility service providers including Moja Express Way allowed non-members to benefit from their services.

The Nation Media Group was a media partner of the event.

Christened “Road Safety Auto Clinic”, the “auto clinic” attracted many who streamed/drove in between 9 am and 5 pm at KICC courtyard for various services.

Several of such events, the AA Kenya boss said, will be held in other towns too where they have a presence.

AA Kenya has evolved over the past 100 years from vehicle importation, road construction; driving school set up to an association with a wide array of mobility-related products and services.

With over 100 years of service, the association held the event to advocate for safer mobility for both members and non-members alike.

One of the participants at the cccs at the Automobile Association of Kenya (AA) Road safety Auto Clinic held at the KICC courtyard on October 29, 2022. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

The event brought together various players in the mobility industry and provided attendees with an opportunity to better understand their vehicles and focus on road safety principles.

Free checkups

From free vehicle checkups, shock testing, tyre training, vehicle insurance, road safety awareness, vehicle maintenance tips, and vehicle financing knowledge to new technologies in motor vehicles, attendees enjoyed an array of services.

Free eye and ear tests were also conducted.

Chief Executive Officer Francis Theuri said AA Kenya has embarked on a road safety sensitisation to tame road accidents as the festivities near – a period usually characterised by several road accidents.

The statistical figures have always pointed to a worrying phenomenon.

Lions First Eye Hospital Ophthalmic Clinical Officer and Cataract Surgeon Dr Simon Kimari (left) checks the eyes of Edwin Otwori during the Automobile Association of Kenya (AA) Road safety Auto Clinic held at the KICC courtyard on October 29, 2022. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

“Auto clinic is one of our flagship events over the years. It’s more about educating people about road safety, it's about people who are in the mobility industry getting to interact and learn a lot with all our partners,” he explained.

In the past, AA has provided information on the purchase and maintenance of motor vehicles, negotiating attractive insurance premiums for its members, setting up the first petrol depots in the country, and mapping of the roads.

It recently partnered with Moja Express Way as its road safety partner. Vehicles which stall on the Express Way are towed by the AA.