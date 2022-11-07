Atheists support Nyong'o ban on religious ‘crusades’

Atheists have lauded Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o for banning prayer “crusades” in the county to curb noise pollution.

Mr Harrison Mumia, president Atheists in Kenya Society, in a statement, commended the Kisumu County government for issuing a notice to establishments to minimise noise pollution.

Mr Mumia said noise emitted from religious institutions is one of the major causes of noise pollution in Kenya.

“Nobody, whatever the religion or purpose, can claim a right to create noise even in his own premises which would travel beyond his precincts and cause a nuisance to neighbours or others,” said Mr Mumia.

Atheists also want the county government to ban the call for prayers by Muslims.

“We reiterate that faith is a private matter that should not be allowed to vitiate public life,” said Mr Mumia.

Last Friday, Kisumu Acting City Manager Abala Wanga issued a notice banning prayer crusades in public places as officials moved to curb noise pollution.

Churches holding services in public places in the City risk facing legal action if they disobey the order.

This follows a notice from city managers banning religious gatherings in the city estates and residential areas in an effort to minimise noise pollution.

In a notice issued on November 3, Mr Wanga said the order followed complaints from residents over noise pollution.

“A notice is hereby issued to all religious institutions to ensure that all public religious gatherings in estates and residential areas are stopped and held in the church premises and not public space,” Mr Wanga said.

Worship centres were also directed to reduce noise within their premises that Mr Wanga said exceeded permissible levels.

Churches were asked to install appropriate soundproofing devices to contain sound in the premises.

“Failure to comply will lead to institution of legal action in conformity to section 137 and 140 of Environment Management and Coordination Act 1999,” Mr Wanga said.

He also issued a notice to 16 entertainment joints to minimise noise pollution or risk having their liquor licences revoked.

In the two notices, Mr Wanga explained that city officials had received numerous complaints about in recent months.

Alleyways Beer Garden, Club da Place and Black Pearl Lounge were among 16 popular bars, nightclubs and restaurants facing closure after the county government flagged them over noise pollution in the city centre and residential areas.

Others were Fabrice Lounge, Anchors Lounge, Africana Rooftop Bar and Restaurant, Da Vundu bar, Ram XB, Mamba Hotel, Mwalimu Junction Hotel, Tausi Guest House, Bar and Restaurant and Topaz Club and Hotel.