Shock as Ahero hospital bans male inpatients

Ahero County Hospital has temporarily suspended admission of male patients and discharged those in the wards as the shortage of nursing officers took a toll on the referral hospital.

The unprecedented move will now force the patients to seek alternative facilities in the neighbouring Kisumu City, Nyakach and Muhoroni.

According to a circular issued by the hospital acting Medical Superintendent Dr Bernadette Achieng’, the facility has reorganized itself to cater for the female and children who seek treatment at the hospital.

“Due to shortage of staff in the nursing department, there will be a temporary closure of the male wards, therefore, there will be no admissions of male patients,” said Dr Achieng’.

A spot check by Nation on Friday established that female patients had already occupied the male wards as new male patients visiting the facility were turned away.

"Consequently, the paediatric ward will shift to the female medical ward and the male medical wards will be occupied by female patients," said Dr Achieng in her memo.

An investigation by the Nation revealed that the facility has been struggling with shortage of medical staff for weeks.

A junior staff member who cannot be quoted, shared that a number of staff had left the facility but are yet to be replaced.

The staff said that the five patients in the wards were discharged earlier today following the directive from the administration.

"We have seven nursing staff who have left the hospital over the last one month for maternity and study leave, while some retired," said the staff.

"We always have four to five male admissions daily but the available staff cannot attend to them as required,” the staff added.

James Otieno, a local resident who visited the facility, said he has been forced to seek alternative services at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) after he was turned away.

He said that he had brought his uncle who is diabetic but could not be admitted.

"We were not prepared to travel to JOOTRH since we cannot afford the travel expenses to the referral facility," said Mr Otieno adding that they would return him home.

The move came barely a week after Masogo Sub-county Hospital, Muhoroni Sub-county, temporarily suspended night duties and maternity services due to shortage of staff.

According to the facility head, more than 10 health workers had exited the facility due to transfer and leave, while others had absconded duties.

“Masogo Health Management Team hereby wish to inform your office of the decision to suspend maternity services and night duties by November 1st,” read the circular.

When contacted, the Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacist and Dentist Union (KMPDU) chairperson Nyanza branch Dr Onyango Ndong’a, said the facility had taken a bold step by choosing to send the patients away rather that compromising their services.

According to Dr Ndong’a, medical staff shortage has been a major issue in Kisumu with the county still short of more than 1,000 workers.

“We as a union are happy for the bold step the hospital head has made, we have been having cases of doctors having to attend double shifts, buying their own equipment to serve patients, while some treat their clients without giving medication due to the county shortcomings,” he said.

He noted: “For a long time, health workers have been covering inadequacies of the county government, this is a bold step the hospital made not to offer substandard services to patients but instead send them away,”.

The union leader has further warned that if no action is taken, more health facilities might soon follow suit.

During an interview, however, the county health director Fredrick Ochieng’ said the directive had been reversed and measures underway to add staff at the facility.























