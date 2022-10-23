20 students injured in Kaplong Girls High School fire

At least 20 Kaplong Girls' High School students are hospitalised following a fire that broke out in the institution in Bomet County Saturday night.

One teacher is also admitted to St. Clare's Kaplong Hospital with minor injuries after a fierce inferno razed down 15 temporary houses where teachers lived.

The fire, which broke out at 8 pm on Saturday is suspected to have been caused by an electric fault in one of the houses.

A fire engine from the Bomet County government was unable to access the school due to a bad road.

Sotik Sub-County Director of Education Johan Masogha barred the media and parents from entering the institution.

He said a crisis meeting between the Ministry of Education officials, the school’s Board of Management and the security team was ongoing at the institution.

"Nothing was salvaged from the houses. The fire spread quickly to the other houses. Investigations into the incident have commenced," said Sotik Sub-County Police Commander Francis Ng'ang'a.

Hundreds of parents who had travelled from different parts of the region were denied entry to the institution to check on their children on Sunday morning.

The affected learners are said to have inhaled smoke as they tried to put out the fire.

Some of the learners fainted due to shock as the fire spread.

Medics at St. Clare's Kaplong Hospital said the affected students were out of danger and were responding well to treatment.