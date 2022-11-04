Why Nyong'o wants bars, some churches closed

Three of the most popular nightclubs and restaurants and 16 other entertainment joints in Kisumu city face closure after the county government singled them out for noise pollution.

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o, through the acting City Manager Abala Wanga, issued a notice to the establishments to minimise noise pollution or risk having their liquor licences revoked.

Meanwhile, Mr Wanga has banned prayer “crusades” in public places as it moves to curb noise pollution in the city.

In the two notices issued by Mr Wanga, he explained that officials had received numerous complaints about noise in recent months.

Alleyways Beer Garden, Club da Place and Black Pearl Lounge are among 16 popular bars, nightclubs and restaurants facing closure after the county government flagged them over noise pollution in the city centre and residential areas.

Others are Fabrice Lounge, Anchors Lounge, Africana Rooftop Bar and Restaurant, Da Vundu bar, Ram XB, Mamba Hotel, Mwalimu Junction Hotel, Tausi Guest House, Bar and Restaurant and Topaz Club and Hotel.

Also facing closure are Empire Bar and Restaurant-Wayside, Level 4 Signature, La Vue Lounge, and Cassavilla.

But this is not the first time the joints received a notice to limit noise pollution.

“The city management is in receipt of several complaints from the general public on noise emanating from bars, restaurants, discos, and live bands within the Central Business District, residential areas, city estates and its environs,” one of the notices said.

Mr Wanga has warned that if the establishments fail to comply with the final notice, their liquor licences would be revoked.

“Take notice that all entertainment joints and restaurants to reduce the noise we have noted to be excessive to the permissible levels within their premises,” said Mr Wanga.

He added that “the city management shall proceed to institute legal action in conformity to section 137 and 140 of Environment, Management and Coordination Act 1999”.

Meanwhile, churches holding services in public places in the city also risk facing legal action following a notice by the city management.

This follows a notice banning religious gatherings in city estates and other residential areas in an effort to minimise noise pollution.

Mr Wanga, in a notice issued on November 3, said the order follows continuous complaints from residents over noise pollution.

“A notice is hereby issued to all religious institutions to ensure that all public religious gatherings in estates and residential areas are stopped and held in the church premises and not public space,” said Mr Wanga.

Worship centres were also directed to reduce the noise in their premises, with Mr Wanga saying the noise had surpassed permissible levels.

Churches were asked to install appropriate soundproofing devices to effectively contain sound within the premises.

“Failure to comply will lead to institution of legal action in conformity to section 137 and 140 of Environment Management and Coordination Act 1999,” Mr Wanga said.

The notice to bars and nightclubs has caused uproar among owners and members of the public, with some accusing Mr Wanga of double standards.

Some claim that other clubs owned by people working for the county government had been spared though they are close to those perceived to be noisy in residential areas.

Some club owners, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of being victimized, claimed they had complied with regulations and wondered why they continue to be targeted.

Mr Wanga’s move comes a few weeks after the Nairobi County Liquor Licensing Board moved to deregister 40 nightclubs accused of causing noise pollution.