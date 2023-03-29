Governor Anyang Nyong’o suspends Azimio protests in Kisumu

Governor Anyang Nyong’o has suspended anti-government demos in Kisumu County indefinitely.

The governor said protesters will join demonstrators in Nairobi.

"The people of Kisumu remain committed to the aspirations of Azimio L Umoja and its campaign for a better Kenya," Prof Nyong'o said in a statement released Wednesday.

Here is Prof Nyong'o's statement in full:

In the past two weeks, residents of Kisumu County have been joining other Kenyans in peaceful demonstrations against the Kenya Kwanza government over the high cost of living and electoral fraud.

We have been demanding for the opening of the 2022 presidential elections servers to determine who actually won the seat. Our people have been protesting the high cost of loving, characterized by a sharp rise in the cost of food and other basic commodities.

Our people have also been protesting the undemocratic plans by the Kenya Kwanza regime to handpick a partisan Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to manage the 2027 General election contrary to what is provided for on the constitution.

The people of Kisumu have spoken loudly and clearly on these very serious matters and have delivered their petitions to the government.

We have delivered the message and expressed our resolve to stand with the Azimio La Umoja leader Raila Amollo Odinga in his quest for justice.

However, after detailed consultations with the Azimio National leadership and the country executive committee (the Cabinet); I wish to make the following announcement:

1. That all public demonstrations within Kisumu County have from today been suspended indefinitely so that we can join the demonstrations in Nairobi.

2. That the people of Kisumu remain committed to the aspirations of Azimio La Umoja and its campaign for a better Kenya.

3. Finally, I would like to appeal to the people of Kisumu to work in tandem with law enforcement officers to maintain peace and security in our country.

The move by the governor comes after the last two anti-government protests left a trail of destruction of property and two deaths in Kisumu.

However, it is a wait-and-see situation on how Mr Odinga's supporters in Kisumu will react to this announcement.

On Monday, many protesters defied an appeal by the governor to stage the public demos out of the city centre.