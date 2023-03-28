Raila takes on Ruto and Gachagua over Monday chaos

ODM leader Raila Odinga has maintained that the weekly protests will continue as planned and accused the State of ensuring Monday demonstrations denegerated into chaos and death.

"The last time we witnessed such invasion of farms and companies in this part of the world was when Robert Mugabe claimed to be compensating freedom fighters in Zimbabwe. It ended in total collapse of Zimbabwe’s economy. It will not be any different here," Mr Odinga said on Tuesday, a day after the demos.

"We see little hope for Kenya’s large-scale farming. We are tearing the heart out of our commercial agriculture. We see little hope for new investments in our economy or the expansion of existing ones. We are looking at the beginning of the end of the economy of this country."

He also criticised President William Ruto's move to seek bilateral deals and investments in Germany for the country at this time.

"How does Ruto go to Germany and talk about attracting German foreign investments to Kenya knowing very well that back at home, he has put in place a machinery for vicious attack on local investments?"

He also spoke on the chaos witnessed in Kibera last night and alleged that it had been premeditated.

Mr Odinga reckons that the torching of a PCEA Church in Kibra was a plot to incite to violence between the Luo and Kikuyu communities living in Kibra. However, he did not share proof to back the allegations.