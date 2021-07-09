Elderly man gets life sentence for impregnating teen daughter

71-year-old man found guilty of defiling and impregnating 15-year-old daughter. 

By  Rushdie Oudia

Reporter

Nation Media Group

A 71-year-old man will spend the rest of his life in prison after he was found guilty of defiling and impregnating his 15-year-old daughter in Kisumu County.

