Elderly man gets life sentence for impregnating teen daughter

A 71-year-old man will spend the rest of his life in prison after he was found guilty of defiling and impregnating his 15-year-old daughter in Kisumu County.

The elderly man was convicted of defilement and incest by Principal Magistrate Everline Onzere.

In a judgement delivered on July 7, the convict is said to have committed the crime on diverse dates between June 1, 2020 and September 30, 2020 at unknown time.

He had been accused of defiling his two daughters and impregnating all of them. However, the court found him guilty of only defiling his younger daughter and impregnating her.

The court heard that the convict is first time offender and had separated with the mother of the victim.

He remarried and the girl had been visiting her father to get food and other basic supplies.

During trial, the girl told the court that her father threatened to kill her with a knife if she revealed to anyone what had happened.

The girl was later forced to name the person responsible for the pregnancy. The foetus died while the case was going on.

The convict argued that he was being framed by his first wife because he had refused to reconcile with her.

However, a DNA test turned out positive.

“A father is considered as a daughter’s best friend thus the adage ‘daddy’s gal’. Children expect their fathers to protect them and defend them against the viles of this world and it is despicable for a father to defile his daughter an extent of impregnating her,” said the magistrate.

The magistrate condemned the act of defilement and incest and sentenced him to life in line with Section 20 (I) of the Sexual Offences Act.