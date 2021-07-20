Another fuel tanker overturns in Kisumu

Kisumu tragedy

The fuel tanker overturned as the driver was trying to negotiate a sharp bend to join the Kisumu-Nairobi highway. 

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

By  Rushdie Oudia

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Police in Kisumu guarded a tanker that overturned at the Kasagam flyover to prevent locals from siphoning fuel. 

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. PRIME Big win for Maasai girls as notorious cutters become anti-FGM czars

  2. PRIME Bomet oxygen plant set up before Covid-19 now South Rift’s saviour

  3. Supreme Court affirms quashing of Funzi Island land allocation to politician

  4. PRIME Pain, anguish as families struggle to find fate of loved ones

  5. Three houses razed in revenge attack in Homa Bay

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.