Floods displace 100 families as River Nyando breaks its banks

More than 100 families in Kisumu County have fled from their homes after River Nyando broke its banks. The floods have also left 500 other households living on the edge after their homes were marooned by floodwaters.

The heavy rainfall that has been pounding Western Kenya has affected Kaloo South and Kasambura/Kamahawa villages.

For the second time in less than two years, learners of the newly-constructed Ogenya Primary School, who had been moved to a new ground after their old school was cut off by the waters, have faced the same predicament.

As a precautionary measure, Ogenya Assistant Chief Bernard Odhong’ said pupils in lower classes will be forced to stay at home from Monday as they hope for the devastating rains to subside.

Children row a boat in their flooded home at Ombaka Village in Nyando, Kisumu County on September 10, 2022. Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

“We decided to close the lower classes to safeguard the lives of the younger learners as we continue to monitor the situation,” he said.

The unprecedented flood has also forced 35 other households to seek shelter at the abandoned Ombaka Secondary School classrooms.

“As a temporary measure, I had to move to this place since the incident caught us by surprise after it happened on Wednesday night,” said 31-year-old Mercy Awuor.

While she was lucky to find a temporary shelter with her three children and husband, her goat and chicken did not survive the flash floods.

Ms Awuor who returned to her home for just over a year after living at Ombaka Primary School camp for over six months is not sure how long more it will take her before going back to her home.

“Other than the congestion at the camp, access to basic necessities like clean drinking water, sanitation, food, mosquito nets, beddings, tents and drugs is a mirage,” she said.

Her 10-year-old son is among the unlucky children who have to stay at home following the indefinite closure of Ogenya Primary School.

A boy rows a boat in Ombaka Village in Nyando, Kisumu County on September 10, 2022. Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

Ms Florence Adede with her five children and a grandson are also squeezing in one of the classes which they share with four other families.

“Life in this place is unbearable and it is difficult to operate as families are separated with curtains,” she said.

Kakola Ward administrator Emmanuel Awich, however, said that plans are underway to move the families to the newly constructed Ombaka Dispensary which is on the higher ground.

Children row a boat in Ombaka Village in Nyando, Kisumu County on September 10, 2022. Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

“We anticipate that the situation at Ombaka Secondary School could worsen if the rains persist,” he said.