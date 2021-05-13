Floods cause havoc across the country

Floods

Children use a boat in the flooded Kakola Ombaka village on May 12, 2021.

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group
By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Hundreds of families have been forced out of their homes.
  • Many learners are unable to access their schools.

Learning in the Nyanza region has been disrupted and transport paralysed in some areas as heavy rains left schools flooded and some roads cut off after bridges collapsed.

