Heavy downpour: Kenha cautions motorists on using Kisumu-Chemelil road

Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha) has cautioned motorists against using the Kisumu-Miwani-Chemelil road following a heavy downpour this week.

The diversion road in Miwani was washed away by flash floods and motorists should avoid that section, Kenha says on its website.

Motorists were advised to use the alternative Chemelil-Awasi-Muhoroni road for the next two days.

“Kenha wishes to notify the general public that the diversion road at Miwani Town has been washed away by floods,” read the notice.

The road was affected by heavy rains that fell in various parts of Kisumu County this week.

Also read:Three fishermen hospitalised after attack by water bandits

“The flooding has necessitated closure of the road for two days to allow for repair and restoration of the diversion,” he notice said.

Meanwhile, residents of Nyalenda are counting losses after River Wigwa burst its banks on Thursday, leaving several homesteads flooded.

They said they had to seek temporary shelter and that their properties had been destroyed by flooding.

Mr Julias Owino said his livestock were swept away and appealed to the government through local authorities to provide aid to the affected people.

Mr Julius Owino, a victim affected by flash floods in Nyalenda, Kisumu County. Photo credit: Pool I Nation Media Group

Several families who fled the havoc also expressed worries about the properties they had left behind.

“I only salvaged a few properties, but a number of my belongings including crops were swept away by the flash floods,” said Ms Monica Onyango.