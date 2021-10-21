Witchcraft murders: Uhuru urged to look into plight of elderly in Kisii

lunching kisii

Police carry charred remains of a villager who was lynched in Kanunada, Mosocho Division in Kisii County. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Ruth Mbula

The ambassador for older people at HelpAge Kenya, Mr Kinuthia Wamwangi, has called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to form a panel to look into the killing and profiling of elderly people, especially women, accused of practising witchcraft.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.