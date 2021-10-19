Witchcraft case: Police to detain 4 suspected of lynching women

lynching suspects Kisii Law Courts

Four men suspected to have lynched four women over witchcraft claims appear at the Kisii Law Courts on October 19, 2021. Senior Resident Magistrate Paul Mutai has ordered that they be detained for 10 days pending investigations.

Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

By  Ruth Mbula

Four suspects accused of lynching four women on suspicion of witchcraft will be detained for 14 days to allow police to complete investigations.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.