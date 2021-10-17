Four people suspected of witchcraft lynched in Kisii

Irate residents of Mbanda village in Kisii County have lynched four elderly people suspected of bewitching a Form Four candidate 

Irate residents of Mbanda village, Kitutu Chache North Constituency in Kisii County on Sunday lynched three elderly women and a man before burning their bodies.

