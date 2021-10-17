Four people suspected of witchcraft lynched in Kisii

Irate residents of Mbanda village, Kitutu Chache North Constituency in Kisii County on Sunday lynched three elderly women and a man before burning their bodies.

The victims were suspected of bewitching a 17-year old Form Four candidate.

Marani Deputy County Commissioner Patrick Murira, said the elderly people, aged above 60 years were dragged from their homes and lynched by the public.

This is after the student claimed that they had lured him out of their house to accompany them on Saturday night.

The student’s relatives say he was unable to talk when he was found. A ritual was conducted to cleanse him and as soon as he regained his speech, he named the four.

Without hesitation, angry locals marched to the victims’ homes, killed them and set their bodies on fire. The bodies were burnt beyond recognition.

Items believed to be used in witchcraft were allegedly found in their houses.

According to the DCC, four people who led the crowd in lynching the elderly people were arrested and will be arraigned in court tomorrow.

The officer termed the incident unfortunate and called on the public not to take the law into their own hands.

"No person is allowed to speculate or call another a witch. If there is anyone whom you feel has wronged you, just report to us and we will take action," Mr Murira told the residents.

He asked them not to victimise the old people by speculating that they are witches just because of their age.