Sheila Nyanchera, who gave birth to 5 babies, leaves Kisii hospital

A 25-year-old woman from Etangi village in Kisii County, who had been admitted to hospital after delivering five children, was discharged from the health facility together with her babies on Saturday.

One of the babies died from underweight birth complications weeks ago.

Ms Sheila Nyanchera was discharged after staying at the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital (KTRH) since April 16.

These were the first quintuplets birthed in the region since the start of devolution.

The director of medical services at the hospital, Mr Geoffrey Otomu, said the babies had attained a required minimum weight of 2kg each.

The five were delivered before the due date and were at the New Born Unit.

Four girls

Ms Nyanchera had given birth to four girls and a boy, but one of the girls passed on.

The first child weighed 1.5, the second 1.2, the third and forth 1.5 while the fifth weighed 1.1 kilos.

“We have been monitoring the babies closely since they were born. We discharged them after we established that all were in good health and had attained the minimum weight of 2kg” said Dr Otomu.

He added that their mother, who had been admitted to the post-natal ward after she underwent a caesarean delivery, was in stable condition.

The new mother and her husband, Mr Douglas Nyaoko, could not hide their joy after leaving the health facility while expressing gratitude to everyone who helped them in one way or the other.

Pending hospital bills

"When someone gives you even Sh1 and you did not work for it, you just have to be grateful," said Mr Nyaoko.

The parents had called on well-wishers to help them clear pending hospital bills and get basics necessary for raising the four babies.

Following the appeal, the Kisii County government waived hospital costs for the needy family for the period they stayed at the facility.

Ms Elizabeth Ongwae, the wife of Governor James Ongwae, made the announcement when she visited the babies.

She delivered the message on behalf of Mr Ongwae who also pledged payment of premiums for the children's National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) for two years.

"I laud the medics who attended to Nyanchera. I am thankful for the care they gave her before and after the delivery. I wish both the mother and her children good health," said Mrs Ongwae. She donated shawls and other items important for the children's care.

Others who gave the family financial and material support are Kisii Woman Rep Janet Ong'era, area MP Richard Tong’i and locals.