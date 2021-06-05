Sheila Nyanchera, who gave birth to 5 babies, leaves Kisii hospital

Sheila Nyanchera and Elizabeth Ongwae

Elizabeth Ongwae donates baby shawls to Sheila Nyanchera, who gave birth to quintuplets, at the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital on April 17, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Benson Ayienda | Nation Media Group
logo (8)

By  Benson Ayienda

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • One of the babies died from underweight birth complications weeks ago.

  • The first child weighed 1.5, the second 1.2, the third and forth 1.5 while the fifth weighed 1.1 kilos.

A 25-year-old woman from Etangi village in Kisii County, who had been admitted to hospital after delivering five children, was discharged from the health facility together with her babies on Saturday.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Manhunt launched after Mombasa teen kills father

  2. Bee farmers oppose proposed law

  3. Culture impeding family planning uptake in West Pokot

  4. 97 arrested in crackdown on illegal pharmacies

  5. Kajiado court detains key suspect in Shantel’s murder

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.