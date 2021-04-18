Kisii County waives hospital bills for new mother of quintuplets

Sheila Nyanchera and Elizabeth Ongwae

Sheila Nyanchera, a new mother of quintuplets, is pictured with Elizabeth Ongwae at the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital (KTRH) during a visit on April 17, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Benson Ayienda | Nation Media Group

Benson Ayienda

  • Ms Nyanchera is recuperating at the postnatal ward at KTRH. Her babies are doing well at the New Born Unit (NBU), according to Nursing Manager Ms Eunice Nyorera.

The Kisii County Government will waive hospital costs for a needy woman who gave birth to quintuplets on Friday.

