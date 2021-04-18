Kisii County waives hospital bills for new mother of quintuplets

The Kisii County Government will waive hospital costs for a needy woman who gave birth to quintuplets on Friday.

Elizabeth Ongwae, wife of Governor James Ongwae, made the announcement when she visited Ms Sheila Nyanchera at at Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital (KTRH) on Saturday.

She delivered the message on behalf of Mr Ongwae who has pledged payment of premiums for the children’s National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) for two years.

“I laud the medics who attended to Nyanchera. I am thankful for the care they gave her before and after the delivery. I wish both the mother and her children good health,” said Mrs Ongwae.

She donated shawls and other items important for the children’s care.

Elizabeth Ongwae donates baby shawls to Sheila Nyanchera, who gave birth to quintuplets, at the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital (KTRH) on April 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Benson Ayienda | Nation Media Group

On Friday, Kisii Woman Representative Janet Ong'era visited the mother and donated shawls and pampers.

Ms Nyanchera is recuperating at the post-natal ward at KTRH. Her babies are doing well at the New Born Unit (NBU), according to Nursing Manager Ms Eunice Nyorera.

The 25-year-old, who underwent a caesarean delivery, was expecting four babies, but a doctor performing the operation found a fifth one.

Ms Nyanchera, a resident of Etangi village in Bobaracho, Nyaribari Chache Constituency, said she was overjoyed after giving birth to four girls and one boy.

"When I was three months pregnant, I went for an ultrasound and was informed that I was carrying four babies. I was happily waiting for the quadruplets only to get the fifth one," she said.

Ms Nyanchera is married to Mr Douglas Nyaoko, a casual labourer in the village.

Mr Nyaoko appealed to well-wishers for financial support saying, “We are financially challenged but God has blessed us with this number of children. I request the government, leaders and well-wishers to come to our aid so that we can cater to them.”