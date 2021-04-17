Surprise bundle of joy for woman who expected four babies

A Kisii woman who thought she was pregnant with four babies was on Friday pleasantly surprised after she gave birth to quintuplets.

Sheila Nyanchera, 25, had a Caesarean Section, and while a doctor at the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital (KTRH) was delivering the babies, he discovered a fifth one.

Ms Nyanchera, a resident of Etangi village in Bobaracho, Nyaribari Chache constituency said she was overjoyed after giving birth to four girls and one baby boy.

"When I was three months pregnant, I went for an ultra-sound and I was informed that I was carrying four babies. I was happy to wait for the quadruplets only to get the fifth one," she said.

Ms Chache is married to Mr Douglas Nyaoko, a casual labourer in the village.

She vowed not to have more children as her husband was not even able to fend for the five children. This was her first delivery.

Doctors who assisted her to deliver the five children said she arrived at the facility and delivered three hours later.

Positioned in the wrong way

“On examination, we realised the children were more than four and were positioned in the wrong way. We were forced to conduct a caesarian birth which was successful,” said a doctor who is not authorised to speak to the press.

He confirmed that the children, plus their mother were in good health condition. The children are under incubation in the new born unit.

“The children are stable. We have realised that the biological functions of their bodies are okay,” he added.

Her husband Mr Nyaoko appealed to well-wishers for financial support saying, “We are financially challenged but God has blessed us with this high number of children. I request the government, leaders and well-wishers to come to our aid so that we cater for them.”

The hospital’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Enock Ondari and the director for medical services Mr Geoffrey Otomu were locked in a daylong meeting and they could not be reached for a comment.