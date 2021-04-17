Surprise bundle of joy for woman who expected four babies

Ms Sheila Nyanchera says an ultra-sound when she was three months pregnant showed she was carrying four babies, only for her to get the fifth one.
 

Photo credit: Benson Ayienda | Nation Media Group

By  Benson Ayienda

Nation Media Group

A Kisii woman who thought she was pregnant with four babies was on Friday pleasantly surprised after she gave birth to quintuplets.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. One dead, two rescued in Lamu boat accident

  2. Guyo: Leave Uhuru's name out of county affairs

  3. PRIME Frontline heroes: Seeing fear in my son broke my heart

  4. PRIME I trusted easily but I’m wiser now: Waiguru@50

  5. Big boost as 189 Ukrainian tourists arrive at the Coast

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.