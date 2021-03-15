Virgina Adhiambo and Charles Ndonye
Amina Wako | Nation Media Group

Nairobi

Prime

Couple’s joy at getting quadruplets blotted by Sh3.4m hospital bill

By  Amina Wako

Reporter

Nation Media Group

When 26-year-old Virginia Adhiambo walked into Nairobi South Hospital on February 1, 2021 to deliver her four bundles of joy, she did not envision walking out of the hospital with only two of her babies.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Mutua party pulls out of Machakos mini-poll

  2. Commuters pain as matatus set to hike fare over high fuel cost

  3. Nyali Golf Club now embraces solar power

  4. High Court nullifies Tana River's BBI vote

  5. Top Nakuru County official succumbs to Covid-19

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.