Schoolgirl suffers serious injuries after caning by teacher, guards

Police in Kisii are looking for a secondary school teacher and two guards who badly injured a student while administering punishment.

The teacher at Amabuko High School is reported to have caned the Form Three girl in the company of the guards, leaving her with serious injuries, for allegedly wearing beads.

Last month, Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha proposed reintroduction of corporal punishment in schools to address the rise in cases of indiscipline and unrest in learning institutions.

"Learners will not commit crimes and walk away scot-free, we must arrest the situation before it worsens. There is a need to give teachers power to punish them," Prof Magoha said.

The girl was on her way to the dormitory with her colleagues at around 10pm last Sunday after evening studies when she was summoned by the teacher to the staffroom for punishment.

The teacher is reported to have assaulted the girl, injuring her badly.

It's not clear how the watchmen made their way to the staffroom to punish the student.

The county's director of education, Mr Pius Ngoma, said investigations had been launched.

"I have received the report about a teacher who injured a student and investigations are currently in progress," said Mr Ngoma.

The girl's mother, Ms Dorcas Nyaboke, said she was contacted by a parent who informed her about the incident.

The girl, who is currently unable to walk, is admitted at Keroka Hospital.

"I was told that she started bleeding when she returned to the dormitory. Her colleagues informed the school administration but they decided to cover-up the matter," she said.

She said her injured daughter had been locked up in the dormitory since Sunday to cover the incident.

The school's principal, Mr Collins Juma, declined to comment on the incident.