Police probing alleged caning of four-year-old boy to death by parents

Police in Ndhiwa, Homa Bay County are investigating an incident in which a four-year-old son died after being caned by his parents over claims that he had stolen food from the kitchen.

The boy, Leon Bahati, died on Sunday in Ochol Village in North Kanyamwa Location under unclear circumstances, but his parents have told the police that their son died after he fell from a tree.

The couple claims that their son was playing with other children when he slipped and fell.

However, the boy's playmates claim that the late Bahati died after being subjected to serious beatings by his parents.

The children are reported to have told police that the deceased had been seriously caned by his parents who accused him of stealing food.

North Kanyamwa Chief Daniel Opanda said the matter was first reported to a village elder who went to the scene together with police officers from Ndhiwa Police Station.

Burial plans

"The parents were already making plans to bury the child. They cited financial challenges as a factor that prevented them from taking the body to the mortuary," he said.

But the officers became suspicious when noticing severe bruises on Bahati's body. The boy had sustained injuries on his thighs and his back.

However the parents insist their son fell from a tree and died from the injuries.

His siblings also told the police that Bahati was seriously flogged by their mother for stealing food.

"His father failed to report the matter to the police and did not seem bothered after learning of his son’s death,” said Mr Opanda.

Ndhiwa Sub-County Police Commander Robert Aboki said detectives are awaiting for postmortem results to conclude investigations into the matter.

The parents were questioned at Ndhiwa Police Station and later released. The boy's body is at Manyata Kobodo mortuary.