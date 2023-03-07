Protests erupt in Kisii town during Fred Matiang'i’s DCI grilling

Kisii town residents protested as former Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i was being questioned at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters in Kiambu Road on Tuesday.

The demonstrators who chanted ‘no Matiang’i no peace’ called on the Kenya Kwazna government to respect their son.

They asked President William Ruto’s administration to follow the law should Dr Matiang’i be found to have committed any crime.

Mr Samson Obwoge said the government should concentrate on finding ways to lower the cost of food and fighting bandits in parts of Rift Valley instead of following the former CS whom they claimed was innocent.

“We are shocked that instead of the government officials working on how to lower the high cost of living, they are busy following our son,” said Mr Obwoge.

Dr Matiang’i presented himself to the DCI headquarters on Kiambu Road on Tuesday morning for questioning over claims that police had raided his Karen home.

He spent eight hours at the DCI offices before he was released a few minutes past 3pm.

The former CS is now facing charges of conspiracy to commit a felony and publication of false information.

Bomorenda MCA Mr John Ombati said Dr Matiang’i deserves to be treated with respect.

“Dr Matiang’i served this country diligently, he dedicated his time and energy to projects that improved our country’s economy. He deserves nothing but respect,” said Mr Ombati.

There is growing tension in Kisii over the latest woes by Dr Matiang’i even as residents prepare to receive President Ruto later in the month.

Kisii Deputy Speaker Jacob Bagaka said Kisii residents are irritated by what Dr Matiang’i is going through.