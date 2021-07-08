Police officers to face murder charges over Kisii extra-judicial killings

By  Ruth Mbula

Two police officers based at Rioma police station in Marani Sub-county, Kisii stand to face murder charges after investigations found them culpable in the death of a boda boda operator who they assaulted a week ago.

