Police officers to face murder charges over Kisii extra-judicial killings

Two police officers based at Rioma police station in Marani Sub-county, Kisii stand to face murder charges after investigations found them culpable in the death of a boda boda operator who they assaulted a week ago.

The rider died while in police custody at Rioma Police Station where he had been detained after failing to raise a Sh8,000 fine.

A post-mortem revealed that he died from severe head injuries resulting from being hit with a blunt object.

It is this finding that cemented suspicions that the police officers caused his death.

Investigators have camped in Rioma and Marani centres in Kisii for the last one and half weeks, culminating in the identification of the two officers at a parade.

The investigators have consequently forwarded the inquiry file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) for action with a recommendation for murder charges against the two officers.

An inquiry into the death of the operator, Mr Erick Achando, revealed that he was arrested at around 8pm on June 23 while on his way home for violating curfew rules.

Investigators say he was physically assaulted and seriously injured by policemen on patrol, who went ahead to arrest and detain him at Rioma Police Station.

He was taken to court the following day and charged with operating a motor cycle without insurance and failure to wear a reflector jacket.

He pleaded guilty to both charges and was fined Sh8,000 with an option of three months in jail. However, he couldn't raise the sum and was detained at the police station.

At some point, he became unconscious on June 25 and collapsed in the cell. He was dead by the next morning.

Doctors at Marani Sub-county Hospital where he was rushed confirmed he was dead on arrival.

A third officer from the station is also a prime suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman that happened during a demo by locals who were protesting a boda boda operator’s shooting.

These incidents come as Internal Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiangi and Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai pitched tent Wednesday at Marani Sub-County, where Rioma Police Station is located, in a bid to cool tensions between the police and residents.

Senior and junior security officers in Marani have been transferred as the government moved to rein in rogue officers and insecurity in the region.

The transfers followed protests over the mysterious deaths of three people at Rioma Police Station, two of them last week and one late last year.

Following Wednesday’s security visit, Dr Matiang’i said a new Deputy County Commissioner would be posted to the area by Monday, with other junior officers receiving their letters as time goes by.

Dr Matiang’i toured the area Wednesday, and held a security meeting attended by Inspector General of Police, Kisii Governor James Ongwae, Kitutu Chache North MP Jimmy Angwenyi and several top security officers from Nyanza.

“We have sent people here to come work but some are seemingly doing other things. We will not allow it,” he said as he addressed residents after a closed door security meeting with chiefs and their assistants.

He added: “We will sweep this place clean. Rest assured that we will not have such nonsense where people kill others aimlessly again. We are investigating the circumstances in which all this happened and will get to the bottom of it.”

Mr Mutyambai said that even as they clean up the police service to tame few rogue elements, Kenyans should recognise the good work that security officers continue to do.