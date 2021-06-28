Convict dies hours after failing to raise Sh8,000 fine for release

Kisii central police station

Officers at Kisii central police station on November 15, 2018. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (8)

By  Benson Ayienda

Nation Media Group

A convict on Monday died at Kisii Central Police Station hours after failing to raise a Sh8,000 fine to secure his release.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Hospital workers stage demo after police rough up nurse

  2. Convict dies hours after failing to raise Sh8,000 fine

  3. 2 Israelis, Kenyan held 4 days over child trafficking

  4. 6 arrested on Mombasa beach held 15 days for terror probe

  5. Irish Potato rules are punitive, say farmers

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.