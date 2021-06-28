Convict dies hours after failing to raise Sh8,000 fine for release

A convict on Monday died at Kisii Central Police Station hours after failing to raise a Sh8,000 fine to secure his release.

Mr Josphat Nyangeso, 45, had been arraigned at Kisii Law Courts and charged with dealing in alcoholic drinks without licence. He pleaded guilty and ended up in custody after he failed to raise the fine.

While confirming the incident, county police commander Francis Kooli told Nation.Africa that the man had complained of stomach and head pains.

“He was arrested on Friday but started complaining of pains on Saturday. We took him to Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital (KTRH) where he was treated and discharged,” he said.

He added: “On Monday, he complained again and we rushed him to the same facility but unfortunately he was pronounced dead on arrival.”

His family now wants authorities at the police station to explain why their kin was kept there despite being unwell.

His wife, Ms Jack Nyangeso, said they had no idea he was ill until after his death.

“When my husband was arrested he was in good health but I was shocked when I learnt of his death. We went to KTRH and established that indeed he had died,” she said.

She alleges that her husband succumbed to injuries he sustained after some officers assaulted him during arrest.

The incident comes just two days after another convict died at Rioma police station in unclear circumstances.