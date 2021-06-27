Protests in Kisii after girl allegedly shot by police dies

Rioma protests in Kisii

Police move boulders planted by residents of Rioma township in Marani, Kisii County, on June 27, 2021, during demonstrations over a girl's fatal shooting.

Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group
By  Benson Ayienda

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Reports indicated that police shot the girl as they tried to disperse protesters who wanted to torch Rioma Police Station in Marani Sub-county.

Protests erupted in Kisii County on Sunday over the alleged police shooting of a 16-year old girl the previous night.

