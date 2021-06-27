Protests in Kisii after girl allegedly shot by police dies

Protests erupted in Kisii County on Sunday over the alleged police shooting of a 16-year old girl the previous night.

Reports indicated that police shot the girl as they tried to disperse protesters who wanted to torch Rioma Police Station in Marani Sub-county.

The Standard Six pupil of Marani Primary School died at Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital.

It is said she was walking home when she was hit by a stray bullet. Her death sparked day-long protests on Sunday, with residents engaging police in running battles.

A protester is arrested by anti-riot police officers on June 27, 2021, during demonstrations by residents of Rioma township in Marani, Kisii County, over a girl's fatal shooting.

Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

They demand the suspension of Marani police bosses, saying they have remained in the area for too long.

Resident Margaret Nyaboke said: “We will only rest after they are suspended. The police officers here have become notorious and kill us at will.

The county security team was locked up in a meeting the whole day and could not be reached for comment on the incident.

Convict’s case

On Saturday night, Rioma residents protested following the death of a convict identified as Erick Achando.

While residents claim Achando was beaten to death by security officers for flouting the 7pm curfew rule, police say the 25 year-old man was sick.

Due to increased cases of Covid-19 in the county, convicts are being quarantined in police cells for 14 days before being taken to prison.

Linet Achando, widow of convict Erick Achando, during an interview at their home in Rioma township in Marani, Kisii County on June 27, 2021. Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

Kisii County Police Commander Francis Kooli confirmed the death, adding three convicts fell ill while in their custody.

"They were rushed to Marani Sub-county Hospital, where one of them died,” he said.

Achando had been charged with a traffic offence and was sentenced to three months in prison, with the option of paying a Sh8,000 fine.

The body was taken to Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary.