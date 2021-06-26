Chaos erupt in Kisii after convict dies in police cell

Chaos erupted in Rioma township Kisii County after irate residents engaged police officers in running battles on Saturday evening following the death of a convict.

The officers were forced to fire in the air to disperse the protesters who were threatening to torch Rioma Police Station in Marani Sub County. Sources indicate that one person was shot and injured by the officers who were trying to secure the police station.

Kisii County Police Commander Francis Kooli has confirmed the death of the convict. Due to increased cases of Covid-19 in the county, convicts are being quarantined in police cells for 14 days before being taken to prison.

The police said that three convicts fell ill while in their custody.

"The three convicts were rushed to Marani Sub County Hospital for treatment where one of them died,” said Mr Kooli.

The victim had been charged with a traffic offence and was sentenced to three months imprisonment or Sh8,000 fine. The body was moved to Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital Mortuary awaiting post-mortem.