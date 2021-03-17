Ex-Epra boss Pavel Oimeke to fly ODM flag in Bonchari

Former Epra director-general Pavel Oimeke who has been picked as the ODM candidate in the Bonchari Constituency by-election which will be held on May 18.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has directly nominated former director-general of the Energy, Petroleum and Regulatory Authority (Epra), Mr Pavel Oimeke, as its candidate in the Bonchari Constituency by-election which will be held on May 18.

