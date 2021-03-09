Embattled Epra boss Pavel Oimeke resigns to join politics

Embattled Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) director-general Pavel Oimeke has resigned to vie for the Bonchari parliamentary seat in Kisii County.

Mr Oimeke, in a statement sent to journalists on Tuesday, said that he formally wrote to his appointing authority, Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter, on February 6, 2021 on the same.

“I Pavel Robert Oimeke, would like to announce my resignation from the position of director-general at the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority,” he said.

His resignation comes about three months after he was arrested for allegedly receiving a Sh200,000 bribe to approve the re-opening of a fuel station in Oyugis that had been shut down over tax violations. He has denied the accusations.

Directed to step aside

Before that, the EPRA board had in August directed Mr Oimeke to step aside after his re-appointment for another three-year term was contested in court.

Justice Hellen Wasilwa of the Employment and Labour Relations Court temporarily stopped the renewal of Mr Oimeke’s contract after a petitioner argued that his reappointment should not be automatic but, rather, subjected to competitive and procedural requirements.

Mr Oimeke was first appointed as Epra’s director-general on August 1, 2017 on a renewable three-year term. The extension of his contract was, however, contested over allegations of abuse of office and corruption at the energy regulator.

The Bonchari parliamentary seat, which he is now eyeing, was left vacant after the death of legislator Oroo Oyioka on February 15, 2021.

Mr Oyioka succumbed to a stroke at Aga Khan Hospital in Kisumu.

Mr Oimeke has not announced which party ticket he will vie on.

“I am still consulting on which party to use as a ticket to my political leadership,” he told the Nation by phone.



