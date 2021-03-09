Embattled Epra boss Pavel Oimeke resigns to join politics

Pavel Oimeke

Embattled Epra director-general Pavel Oimeke who has resigned to vie for the Bonchari parliamentary seat in Kisii County.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Ruth Mbula

Embattled Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) director-general Pavel Oimeke has resigned to vie for the Bonchari parliamentary seat in Kisii County.

