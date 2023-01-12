Murdered Nyamira teacher died of excessive bleeding from neck cuts - autopsy report

A postmortem report has revealed that a primary school teacher who was brutally killed in Nyamira County about two weeks ago died of excessive bleeding.

The report conducted at Nyamira Level five hospital disclosed that the victim suffered hemorrhagic shock due to multiple deep cut wounds on his occipital region and neck.

The postmortem was conducted by Dr Goga Fredrick in a bid to know the actual cause of death for the slain teacher.

The mutilated body of Mr Ezekiel Nkeere Gitangwa, 47, was found hidden in a poultry house belonging to a nurse in Nyamira. The nurse has gone into hiding.

"My mother, Teresa Bosibori Gitangwa, has not seen her son's body. Today, she gathered little strength and asked us to take her there. It is traumatising, but we have to do it," said Gitangwa's elder brother Mr James Maganda.

Mr Maganda who spoke on behalf of the slain teacher's family said even as they prepare for his burial this Friday, they are disturbed that the main suspects are still at large.

"Our brother's killers are well known, but they are out there, free. We are wondering why it has taken long to apprehend them. We are injured as a family, weakened and hurt," said Mr Maganda.

He said the police have extensive modern technology tools to determine where the killers are hiding by pinning their mobile phones.

He added, "Even as government agencies carry on with their investigations, we are asking them to fast track their processes, so that the perpetrators are brought to book even before the burial of our brother. It is very worrying that we will bury our brother, we know who the killers are, and we don’t understand why it has taken too long to get hold of them."

He asked government agencies to move with speed so that the motive of the killers is known.

"Our brother is dead yes, and he will never come back to life. But it is good we also understand the cause of his death, why he was killed, so that in future maybe, it will be a lesson for others ....so that people don’t die just like that," said Mr Maganda.

He noted that the slain teacher was a government officer and if its officers move with speed, they will get the culprits and the truth will be known.

"We are too many steps behind as a family. We do not know what will happen after the burial. We are calling on those with information on where the killers are to give it out. We are feeling like it should be each and everyone's responsibility to go out and look for these people. We feel like we should mobilise people to get into every home looking for these people," he noted.



He also added that they are further shocked by how their brother's body was dismembered after he was killed, noting that the killers were not only interested in just ending his life.

"The gunny bags recovered next to the mutilated body were probably meant to stuff the pieces. Those are some of the truths we want to establish from the government. Those gunny bags must have been bought from some place. The phones, which were rung from that house and many other issues surrounding that murder. It is taking unnecessarily too long," he said.