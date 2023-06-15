MP Osoro dares Simba Arati allies to take him to police as calls for his arrest intensify

A section of leaders from Kisii region have called on police to summon and question the National Assembly Majority Whip Silvanus Osoro over his alleged involvement in sponsoring political chaos in Kisii County.

In the past one week, there have been a series of press briefings held in Nairobi and Kisii by a section of leaders and residents of Kisii County, calling him out for allegedly inciting his supporters to engage in violent incidents in the region.

Kisii Deputy Governor Robert Monda and members of the Kisii County Assembly accused the South Mugirango legislator of abusing his powers by fighting other leaders.

A group of MCAs threw their support behind Kisii Governor Simba Arati, whom they said was being undermined by the Osoro group.

Youths allied to the ODM party, drawn from across the county, also added their voice to those calling for action against Mr Osoro.

At the same time, a faction of former MCAs rallied behind Mr Osoro, shifting the blame back to the Arati team, accusing them of being the aggressors.

In his rejoinder, Mr Osoro said the leaders calling for his arrest are busybodies and guns for hire.

“None of them was present during the burial. If they have any evidence on their malicious allegations, they should take it to the police,” said Mr Osoro.

The MP added, “Otherwise I consider their sentiments as slander and may opt to put them to strict proof.”

For the past few months, Kisii County has experienced a rather unusual spate of violent incidents that have left a trail of injuries, and even death.

“Mr Osoro uses his position as the Majority Whip in the National Assembly to undermine other elected leaders, harass members of the public and cause mayhem everywhere he goes. He unleashes terror on people even where it is not necessary, and his behaviour is now unbecoming and unwelcome,” said Dr Monda.

Two months ago at Nyamarambe in South Mugirango constituency, goons stormed Nduru Level 4 hospital, a facility that serves thousands of people, harassed patients and medical staff and destroyed property.

Three weeks ago, goons accosted a young boda boda operator and hacked him to death. The rider was donning an orange reflector jacket that had Governor Arati’s picture.

On Tuesday last week, Mr Osoro accompanied by his supporters, stormed the funeral service of the father of Boikang’a Ward MCA Mr Paul Okombo.

In the mayhem that ensued, people were injured, women suffered broken limbs and vehicles belonging to mourners damaged.

He then flew back to Nairobi in a chopper only to be seen leading the Bunge praise and worship choir at the National Prayer Breakfast on Wednesday, June 7 morning.

“Our question is, who is protecting Mr Osoro? Why does the Inspector General of Police Mr Japheth Koome listen to him and act on his instructions when he knows that violence and attacks on innocent people is unlawful? Why is the CS for Interior and Coordination of National Government Prof Kithure Kindiki quiet on this?” asked Dr Monda.

He added, “Therefore, we as the leaders from Kisii County are demanding the immediate arrest of the legislator to be prosecuted for violence on people and protecting criminals who are in the wanted list of the police.”

The leaders asked the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) to defend police officers from leaders who use their powers to intimidate and harass them.

This is after the Nyamarambe Sub County Commander Mr Samson Rukunga was transferred on Sunday in unclear circumstances.