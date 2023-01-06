I’m in pain; I haven’t forgiven her, man whose genitals were bitten off says

He denied reports that he is ready to forgive his spouse for the sake of peace, saying these reports are being peddled to deny him justice. “I am still admitted at Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital and on a lot of drugs. Do you think it’s easy?” he asked.

Read: He wanted to marry his girlfriend: Homa Bay woman who ‘stabbed husband’ to death says



Nation.Africa has also learnt that the man had part of his intestines hanging outside his body after the incident, and he underwent many surgeries to re-attach his injured manhood and hanging intestines.



His wife was arraigned in court on Wednesday on accusation of causing grievous harm by biting and injuring her husband’s genitals and stabbing him, leaving her partner with serious injuries.



The couple allegedly disagreed over infidelity claims.



The wife pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on a bond of Sh50,000 with a similar surety.



The case will be mentioned on January 26, 2023.



[email protected]