I’m in pain; I haven’t forgiven her, man whose genitals were bitten off says
A man in Kisii whose genitals were allegedly bitten by his wife has spoken out, saying he is hurting.
He denied reports that he is ready to forgive his spouse for the sake of peace, saying these reports are being peddled to deny him justice.
“I am still admitted at Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital and on a lot of drugs. Do you think it’s easy?” he asked.
The man and his wife allegedly fought on New Year's Eve and she allegedly bit his manhood and stabbed him in the lower torso.
Read: He wanted to marry his girlfriend: Homa Bay woman who ‘stabbed husband’ to death says
Nation.Africa has also learnt that the man had part of his intestines hanging outside his body after the incident, and he underwent many surgeries to re-attach his injured manhood and hanging intestines.
His wife was arraigned in court on Wednesday on accusation of causing grievous harm by biting and injuring her husband’s genitals and stabbing him, leaving her partner with serious injuries.
The couple allegedly disagreed over infidelity claims.
The wife pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on a bond of Sh50,000 with a similar surety.
The case will be mentioned on January 26, 2023.
[email protected]