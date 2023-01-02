Woman severs husband’s genitals in Kisii

A 37-year-old man is admitted to the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital with serious genital injuries allegedly inflicted by his wife.

The man had his genitals almost chopped off, but doctors at the facility said he is out of danger. The man’s sister told Nation.Africa that his brother had picked a quarrel with his wife on Friday.

"They have been quarrelling now and then but this time round, it degenerated into a bad fight," said the sister.

Kitutu Chache South Police Boss Mr Anthony Keter said they are investigating the incident.

"We have received the report and we are following it up. We are looking for the woman," said Mr Keter.

Sources indicate that the woman has already recorded a statement with the police. The incident which occurred at Nyanchwa estate, Kisii County, has left residents shocked.

Doctors at the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital said the patient needed surgery to fix his severed genitals.