Woman charged with biting husband’s genitals

A woman accused of biting and stabbing her husband's genitals was on Wednesday charged in a Kisii court with causing grievous harm.

The woman reportedly committed the offence on New Year's eve, leaving her partner with serious injuries.

The victim was rushed to the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital, where he was admitted and has been receiving treatment.

He underwent surgery to fix his severed manhood.

The accused was arraigned before the Kisii Senior Principal Magistrate Caroline Ocharo.

She was arrested on Tuesday after visiting one of the private hospitals in Kisii where she went to receive medical attention after the incident.

She reportedly suffered injuries as they fought with her husband.

Detectives pounced on her immediately after she was allowed out of the hospital.

Infidelity issues

She was accused of biting and stabbing her husband's genitals on the eve of the new year in Nyanchwa estate.

The couple allegedly disagreed over infidelity claims.

She pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on a bond of Sh 50,000 with a similar surety.

"I agree with the bond terms on condition that the accused be escorted by police officers whenever she wants to visit her house," said Prosecutor Hillary Kaino.

An advocate representing the injured man Mr Frank Maswari had opposed the bond terms, saying the accused should not be released since the life of his client was at risk.

"I oppose the bond terms, however, anybody is entitled to bond, depending on the nature of this case," said Mr Maswari.